Dismissed U.S. carrier captain gets hero's ovation from crew



Added: 03.04.2020 16:05 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: twitter.com



The captain of a U.S. aircraft carrier relieved of his command after seeking stronger measures in response to a coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship was given a hero's ovation by his crew when he left the vessel, video posted on Twitter showed. More in feeds.reuters.com »