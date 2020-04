Americans should cover faces and also keep distance: Dr. Fauci



Added: 03.04.2020 14:36 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.showbiz411.com



Americans should cover their face if they have to go in public, but they should still stay isolated as much as possible, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Friday as the Trump administration readies its recommendation on such coverings. More in feeds.reuters.com »