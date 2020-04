Two cruise ships dock in Florida after coronavirus ordeal



An ocean liner forced by a deadly onboard coronavirus outbreak to languish at sea since mid-March pulled into a South Florida port on Thursday, after authorities settled plans for the vessel and its sister ship to dock and most passengers to come ashore. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Florida