U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. More in feeds.reuters.com »