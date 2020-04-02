Forecasters see above average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season



The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could see a greater than average number of major hurricanes because of warmer seas and favorable weather patterns, forecasters from Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »