U.S. CDC reports 213,144 coronavirus cases, 4,513 deaths



Source: www.aha.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 213,144 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,043 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 910 to 4,513. More in feeds.reuters.com »