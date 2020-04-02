Fauci says threats to his personal security 'secondary' to curbing coronavirus



The infectious diseases expert at the forefront of the U.S. fight against the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday downplayed reports that his personal security was being threatened, saying he felt safe and was focused on doing his job. More in feeds.reuters.com »