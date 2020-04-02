Onshore quarantine of U.S. aircraft carrier sailors begins on Guam



Source: www.maritimequest.com



About 1,000 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt - roughly a fifth of its crew - were under quarantine at a U.S. naval base on Guam on Thursday as the Navy sought to control a coronavirus outbreak aboard the warship. More in feeds.reuters.com »