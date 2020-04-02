U.S. Navy does not rule out punishing captain who criticized coronavirus response



Source: www.pbs.org



The U.S. Navy on Wednesday declined to rule out punishing the captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter to Navy leadership asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard. More in feeds.reuters.com »