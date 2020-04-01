ï»¿Wednesday, 01 April 2020
Story on FDA authorizing new test kit for coronavirus withdrawn
Added: 01.04.2020 22:19
The March 31 story on BodySphere receiving FDA authorization for a rapid antibody test for coronavirus has been withdrawn. In a statement to Reuters, BodySphere said it has not received this authorization. There will be no replacement story.
Tags:
EU
,
FDA
advertising
