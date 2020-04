State Department to Americans abroad: Repatriation flights can't continue indefinitely



Americans abroad still lack a sense of urgency to get back home even though the coronavirus pandemic has intensified, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, urging them to return now unless they are prepared to remain overseas indefinitely. More in feeds.reuters.com »