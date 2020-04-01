U.S. CDC reports 186,101 coronavirus cases, 3,603 deaths



Source: www.sciencemag.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 186,101 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 22,562 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 743 to 3,603. More in feeds.reuters.com »