High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world



Added: 01.04.2020 14:08 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: skift.com



Lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus have brought an uncanny silence to some of the world's busiest places. Transport hubs that should be teeming with travelers such as New York's Grand Central station or Istanbul's Eminonu ferry docks are all but deserted. More in feeds.reuters.com » Istanbul Tags: New York