'On our own now': U.S. strategic stockpile empty of medical supplies



Added: 01.04.2020 1:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: gcaptain.com



Connecticut's governor on Tuesday said the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies was now empty and the state was "on its own" trying to secure ventilators and masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »