Pentagon says coronavirus outbreak on carrier doesn't warrant evacuation



Added: 01.04.2020 0:27 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate a U.S. aircraft carrier reeling from an outbreak of coronavirus, adding that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for help. More in feeds.reuters.com »