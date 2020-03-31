U.S. health officials consider face masks for Americans to slow coronavirus, but 'not there yet'



Source: www.politico.com



U.S. health officials said on Tuesday they are discussing whether to recommend that the general public wear face masks as a way to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus, but that it was too soon to take that step. More in feeds.reuters.com »