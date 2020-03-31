U.S. CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases, 2,860 deaths



Source: www.sciencemag.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 163,539 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 22,635 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 455 to 2,860. More in feeds.reuters.com »