California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days: governor



Added: 30.03.2020 21:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: history.com



California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California