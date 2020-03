New Orleans doctors scramble as coronavirus deaths, cases soar



Added: 30.03.2020 5:17 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mz-web.de



Emergency room doctor Thomas Krajewski stopped at the hospital room door at 2 a.m. to glance at the chart. He knew instantly the long odds faced by the patient inside: A man in his 70s, with a fever, short of breath. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Hospitals