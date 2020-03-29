Prisoner serving time for drug charge is first U.S. inmate to die from COVID-19

Added: 29.03.2020 5:00 | 8 views | 0 comments

Patrick Jones, a 49-year-old prisoner in Louisiana who was serving a 27-year prison term for a drug charge, became the first federal inmate to die from COVID-19, the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced late on Saturday.