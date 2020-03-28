As U.S. virus cases exceed 100,000, doctors decry scarcity of drugs and equipment



Source: commons.wikimedia.org



The sum of known coronavirus U.S. cases soared well past 100,000, with more than 1,600 dead, as weary doctors and nurses coping with shortages resorted to extremes ranging from hiding scarce medical supplies to buying them on the black market.