Trump to meet next week on next steps for virus battle, says U.S. to make 100,000 ventilators

Added: 28.03.2020 0:19 | 10 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would meet advisers early next week to discuss the next steps in fighting the coronavirus and the possibility of opening the U.S. economy, and said the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days.