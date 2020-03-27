U.S. CDC reports 85,356 coronavirus cases, 1,246 deaths



Source: news.nationalgeographic.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 85,356 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16,916 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 252 to 1,246. More in feeds.reuters.com »