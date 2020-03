Coronavirus rages on, putting strain on U.S. doctors, nurses



Source: fox40.com



U.S. doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak came under increasing stress on Friday as the number of cases skyrocketed and hospital staff were forced to ration care for an overwhelming number of patients. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Hospitals