U.S. Navy to test all sailors on aircraft carrier in Pacific as coronavirus cases rises



Added: 26.03.2020 21:29 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.biography.com



All 5,000 personnel aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will be tested for the coronavirus in Guam after the number of confirmed cases on the ship rose to about two dozen, U.S. Navy officials said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »