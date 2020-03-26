U.S. Navy to test all sailors on aircraft carrier in Pacific as number of cases rises



All 5,000 personnel aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will be tested for the coronavirus after the number of sailors on the ship who have tested positive for the virus increased, U.S. Navy officials said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »