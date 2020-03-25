U.S. CDC reports 54,453 coronavirus cases, 737 deaths



Source: www.youtube.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 54,453 coronavirus cases, an increase of 10,270 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 193 to 737. More in feeds.reuters.com »