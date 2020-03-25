U.S. military hikes base security worldwide over coronavirus spread



Added: 25.03.2020 18:20 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



The U.S. military announced on Wednesday it was elevating its health-related security level at bases worldwide over the spread of the coronavirus, as it acknowledged the persistent growth in the rate of infections across the force. More in feeds.reuters.com »