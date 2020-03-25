Exclusive: Pentagon orders halt to overseas movement for U.S. forces for up to 60 days over coronavirus

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting all travel and movement abroad for up to 60 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks, Esper told Reuters on Wednesday.