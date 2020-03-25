'Astonishing': Trump EPA backs down on biofuel waivers in blow to U.S. refiners

The Trump administration has decided not to appeal a court ruling that would sharply reduce its use of waivers exempting refineries from the nation's biofuels regulation, cheering the corn lobby but drawing anger from oil refiners.