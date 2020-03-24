Mnuchin expresses hope a deal is 'very close' on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate

Added: 24.03.2020 4:18 | 18 views | 0 comments

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the U.S. Senate on Monday as lawmakers haggled over its provisions, but the U.S. Treasury secretary voiced confidence a deal would be reached soon.