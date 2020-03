Half of all Americans support aggressive steps to slow coronavirus in the U.S.: Reuters poll

Roughly half of all Americans want the U.S. government to act more aggressively to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as banning large public gatherings and shutting down all overseas flights, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.