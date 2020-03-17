ï»¿Tuesday, 17 March 2020
UK's biggest airports ask for help as possible closure looms
Source: en.wikinews.org
Britain's biggest airports including Heathrow and Gatwick have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask that any government support for the aviation industry should include help for airports, which they said could have to shut completely.
More in feeds.reuters.com
