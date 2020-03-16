As coronavirus spreads, U.S. defense secretary separated from deputy



Added: 16.03.2020 19:05 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theepochtimes.com



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has started keeping himself and his staff physically separated from his deputy's team as one of the precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from impacting the Pentagon's operations. More in feeds.reuters.com »