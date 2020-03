Europe mulls shutting external borders in fight against coronavirus



Added: 16.03.2020 18:02 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.skydivecarolina.com



Europe proposed shutting its external borders to foreigners for 30 days on Monday in a bid to turn the page on its scramble to contain the coronavirus, but it drew criticism for doing too little, too late. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU