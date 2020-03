Cyberattack hits U.S. health department amid coronavirus: Bloomberg



Source: www.commondreams.org



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a key part of the federal response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, was hit by a cyberattack on Sunday night, prompting a response from the National Security Council, Bloomberg said on Monday.