First U.S. sailor aboard a warship tests positive for coronavirus



Source: www.foxnews.com



A U.S. sailor aboard a warship ship tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the U.S. Navy said on Sunday, as it disclosed the case of a person assigned to an amphibious assault ship at port in San Diego. More in feeds.reuters.com »