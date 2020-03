U.S. House passes coronavirus bill funding free tests, sick leave



Source: video.foxnews.com



The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a coronavirus aid package early on Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave, in a bid to limit the economic damage from a pandemic that has shuttered schools, sports arenas and offices. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy