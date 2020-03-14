U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirus



Source: www.nytimes.com



The U.S. military said on Friday that it will halt, with some exceptions, all domestic travel for service members, Defense Department civilians and their families in a move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the military. More in feeds.reuters.com »