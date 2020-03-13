From $1 billion Musk trial to jury duty being put on hold, coronavirus hits U.S. courts

Added: 13.03.2020 20:33 | 5 views | 0 comments

The coronavirus pandemic has begun to impact the U.S. court system, halting civil and criminal jury trials in high-profile venues such as Manhattan's federal court and delaying a $1 billion trial against Elon Musk that was slated to begin Monday.