U.S. CDC reports 1,678 coronavirus cases, death tally of 41



Added: 13.03.2020 17:21 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,678 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 414 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 5 to 41. More in feeds.reuters.com »