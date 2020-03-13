U.S. health agency to fund two diagnostic tests for coronavirus



Source: www.zerohedge.com



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said http://bit.ly/39So6Wc on Friday it would provide funding to two diagnostic tests that may detect respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus in about an hour. More in feeds.reuters.com »