CDC reports 1,264 coronavirus cases, death tally of 36



Source: www.theatlantic.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,264 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 277 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 7 to 36. More in feeds.reuters.com »