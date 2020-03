U.S. companies announced 633 job cuts from coronavirus so far -Challenger, Gray and Christmas



U.S. companies have announced 633 layoffs related to the coronavirus outbreak so far, global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas said on Thursday, providing the first tally of American job losses from what has mushroomed into a global pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »