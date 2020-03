U.S. Defense Department sets coronavirus-related travel restrictions



Source: www.brookings.edu



U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced it was placing a 60-day travel restriction for service members, Pentagon civilians and families traveling to, from or through countries that had received a Level 3 designation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention effective March 13.