Exclusive: U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff - sources



Added: 11.03.2020



Source: www.wnd.com



The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »