U.S. CDC reports 987 coronavirus cases, death tally of 29



Source: news.nationalgeographic.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 987 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 291 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 4 to 29. More in feeds.reuters.com »