U.S. CDC reports 696 coronavirus cases, death tally of 25



Added: 10.03.2020



Source: journalistsresource.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 696 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 224 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by six to 25. More in feeds.reuters.com »