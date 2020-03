U.S. Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says



A U.S. Marine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case of a U.S. servicemember contracting the virus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Washington