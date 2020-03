After U.S. Congress and Fed's quick coronavirus response, next steps likely tougher for Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress moved swiftly to confront the growing coronavirus threat this week, as the central bank propped up the economy and the House and Senate approved $8.3 billion for vaccine development and other steps to contain the virus.